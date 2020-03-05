Please educate yourselves on words

Please refresh your knowledge and understanding of nouns and adjectives. Then, please, share this updated understanding with your fellow editors, so that they may correct the confusion (oft perpetuated in your publications) between the words 'variety' and 'varietal'.

Then, please, take a few moments to educate your reporters and other writing staff so that they may use the words correctly. The words are not interchangeable.

The following brief example, found in 15 seconds of internet searching, should be of help:

“The word 'variety' refers to the grape variety, grown and used to make the wine such as Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and so forth. The word 'varietal' is an adjective, and refers to the wine. It describes a wine that is made from a single or dominant grape variety. Such wines are called varietal wines.”

Michael Zimmermann

Napa

