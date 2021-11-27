Please, enlighten me someone

After I read the front page of the Register, if there is something that strikes my fancy, I turn to the next page and read what us old folks use to call the "Police Blotter" to see how crime is fairing in our community. See if we are suffering the incredible rise in crime the rest of the state and country are enduring. Like San Francisco, Chicago, Baltimore, Washington D.C. and Detroit. And now Walnut Creek.

One thing jumped out at me as I read. In at least four instances in the past two weeks people committed felonies, were arrested, booked and released back into our community in a matter hours. Released in a matter of hours? After committing felonies?

That brought to mind the incredible massacre in Wisconsin where people were run down in a Christmas parade, news sources reporting over 40 injured and six killed. It's coming out that the driver of the SUV had numerous felony arrests and just two weeks before he had tried to run down the mother of his child, apparently not his wife, after punching her with his fist.

The driver of the SUV, Darrell E. Brooks Jr., 39, was released on $1,000 bail earlier this month, according to court records and the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office, which said in a statement released Monday the bail had been set "inappropriately low."

New York has no bail at all and crime is soaring in NYC. Newsom and the Democrat-controlled legislature are trying to establish that here in California. Is that going to keep our streets safe?

My question is why are criminals embolden to commit crime after crime with no consequences? Some are saying our justice system is broken but I think it's the people manipulating it to their own purposes, not the system.

One of the people who attacked Kyle Rittenhouse was a convicted pedophile and tried to take Rittenhouse's gun. Anthony Huber, 26, a convicted pedophile with a record of assault and domestic abuse, hit him with a skateboard held like a baseball bat.

Please tell me why these men were out on the street to commit further mayhem. And in Brooks' case, murder. Please, enlighten me someone.

Kent Cohea

Napa