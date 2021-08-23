Please get the truth about the vaccines

It has been proven that the vaccines save lives. And I know that a few people have had a bad reaction to the vaccines, but that will happen even if you get a shot for some kind of infection. Not to all of us, but to some of us. While on the other hand, the shot that did not work well for a few saved millions.

Think back: polio, measles, chicken pox, whooping cough. We all got those in school and back then people were thanking God for the shot being available (all except us kinds, but we were too young to understand). Thank God our parents understood we needed that shot.

Please do your homework, look for the truth about this vaccine. Get it from the people that have spent their lives studying science and working to keep viruses and germs from killing us. You and I did not spend our lives in study about these things, so it stands to reason: they absolutely understand and know more about how to create a vaccine to kill a virus than only wants to kill people than we do.

William, I think you are probably a very nice person, with family and people you love and those that love you. Won’t you please hear the truth about the vaccine and stop hearing the lies that you have been listening to. We all need to get the vaccine and put a stop to the virus and reclaim our lives.

Please get your vaccine shot; they are free everywhere.