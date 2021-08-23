Please get the truth about the vaccines

To D. William Snyder (“City investigating Browns Valley Road sign that states false information about COVID-19 vaccines,” July 29): The recent piece in the Napa Valley Register said you were 82 years old, and I was shocked. You are part of a generation that is better than you are showing. You have been around long enough to hold yourself to a higher standard.
The COVID-19 virus has killed so many of our people here in the U.S. and across the globe. If has wiped out entire families and left so many families completely devastated. There are so many children here in the U.S. that will grow up without their moms and dads. So many that will never even get a chance to know their pawpaw, mawmaw granny, grandpa or whatever they may have called them, because COVID-19 took them away. Do you have grandkids? Did you have a pawpaw or granny? Are you too old to even remember those good times?
Why would you spread wrong information to your townspeople to try and keep COVID-19 alive and killing us?
Yes, I know it has been a rough year. None of us are having a great time. We all want to go back to our lives before COVID-19. And I believe that will happen in our future. But when you and others keep on spreading these lies about the vaccine killing people, it’s going to be a lot longer in coming.
It has been proven that the vaccines save lives. And I know that a few people have had a bad reaction to the vaccines, but that will happen even if you get a shot for some kind of infection. Not to all of us, but to some of us. While on the other hand, the shot that did not work well for a few saved millions.
Think back: polio, measles, chicken pox, whooping cough. We all got those in school and back then people were thanking God for the shot being available (all except us kinds, but we were too young to understand). Thank God our parents understood we needed that shot.
Please do your homework, look for the truth about this vaccine. Get it from the people that have spent their lives studying science and working to keep viruses and germs from killing us. You and I did not spend our lives in study about these things, so it stands to reason: they absolutely understand and know more about how to create a vaccine to kill a virus than only wants to kill people than we do.
William, I think you are probably a very nice person, with family and people you love and those that love you. Won’t you please hear the truth about the vaccine and stop hearing the lies that you have been listening to. We all need to get the vaccine and put a stop to the virus and reclaim our lives.
Please get your vaccine shot; they are free everywhere.
Fran Burks
Napa