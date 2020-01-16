If you’ve banked in downtown Napa in the last 25 years, you’ve probably done business with Ruth Appleby. Her grown son, Matt Appleby, was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in October 2018. Besides his parents, wife Caren and 10-year-old son Christopher, Matt will leave behind a staggering amount of uncovered medical bills.
His family and friends are sponsoring an event on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Yountville Community Center, to raise funds to help with that debt. This will be a wonderful time to visit Matt, his family and all the friends gathered. Just show up on the 23rd, contact Ruth Appleby at 603-4860 or Diane Bishofberger 299-2337 for more information. Thank you.
Craig Smith, Executive Director
Downtown Napa Association