Please help this well-known local figure

Nearly every long-time resident of Napa is familiar with the Knight brothers. Bobby was seen everywhere on his decorated bicycle and was a prominent fixture of the annual pre-Christmas parade through downtown Napa.

Bobby passed away a few years ago and the parade officials recognized him by allowing his brother, Ricky, to participate in the parade as Bobby had done.

Ricky is married and subsists on various part-time and seasonal jobs to subsidize his government financial aid. He tries very hard not to impose on anyone unless it is absolutely necessary.

I have known Ricky for nearly 45 years and while he needs government assistance to get by on a day-to-day basis, he tries very hard to be independent. In that regard, acting as Ricky’s voice, I am asking if anyone who reads this is in a position to donate to Ricky a van or similar type vehicle. His current transportation is dying rapidly.

He needs a vehicle to get him to his various low paying jobs and much needed medical appointments. He has received help in the past with monetary donations to keep his van running, but it is beyond repair status and he needs it replaced and is in no financial condition to do so.