Please, Napans, vote No on the recall election.

The consequences of a Republican governor even for only over a year would be significant for California's efforts to deal with COVID and its tragic impacts, climate change for us and our children, air and water pollution to name just a few of the probabilities,

Having this California Republican governor confirm a U.S. senator if our Dianne Feinstein is unable to serve, would change the whole U.S. government to a Republican Senate majority.

California's arcane recall process from 1911 enables a challenger to become the governor of our state when just a minority have voted for them. The recall process needs to be better.

If you don't like the job that Gov. Newsom has done, we can vote him out next year. Please mail your ballots in ASAP. This is important.

Francie Winnen

Napa