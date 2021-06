Dearest City of Napa, what will it take to repave the city streets of our lovely town? Every year it would seem Highway 29 has sections repaved, meanwhile the streets in many of our neighborhoods are cracked and huge potholes appear. What’s the real story here? Do we not have revenue from the tourist industry? Don’t those of us homeowners pay property taxes? These streets that I refer to have been ignored far to long. Pray tell city planners??