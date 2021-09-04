Please return your ballot

In California Trump’s GOP lost the last regular election for governor so they are trying to replace Gov. Newsom via a costly recall.

This “end run” comes with the next gubernatorial election scheduled for Nov. 2022. The strategy, clearly, is to push a recall since they rarely win regular state-wide elections in California. They are counting on low voter turnout. This election will have major consequences for the future of California.

We need to stand up and be counted and vote No on the recall.

Gov. Newsom has based his response to the pandemic on science. He has provided steady leadership as California has faced fires and other natural disasters. California faces great challenges. Gov. Newsom’s experience and his competency cannot be matched by any of the more than 40 challengers listed on the recall ballot. He was duly elected to serve as governor and deserves our continued support.

To check your voter registration status, go to voterstatus.sos.ca.gov. If you need to update your voter registration or find out if you are eligible to register to vote, you can visit the California Online Voter Registration page at registertovote.ca.gov.