Please Save our city of Napa Parks and Recreation Services Department

Since the establishment of 12-acre Fuller Park in 1904 as the city of Napa’s first official public park when the city’s population was fewer than 6,000 residents, Napa has carried forward a strong park-oriented heritage. Today in 2020, the city of Napa’s hundreds of acres of diverse public parks serve its urban population of about 80,000.
In each of its 55 public parks, trees, shrubs, flowers, grasses, paths, trails, wetlands, and precious animal habitats are continuously maintained on a professional basis by the city of Napa Parks and Recreation Services Department.
Dedicated and trained hardworking employees and managers of the city’s Parks and Recreation Services Department are the backbone of Napa’s parks system. Each and every one of them is vital to the ongoing success of our city’s parks and recreation.
The city of Napa Parks and Recreation Services Department’s Ranger Program ensures that park users abide by the rules. On the front lines, the city’s park rangers are tasked with the delicate challenge of enforcing city park ordinances so that the city parks are safe for all of the public to enjoy responsibly.
Known as “Tree City,” the city of Napa -- via its Parks and Recreation Services Department -- manages Napa’s “urban forest” of approximately 25 square miles, which is interspersed with the built environment.
Nicely shaded commercial and residential areas in the city of Napa are well cared for by its great park workers.
The city of Napa’s majesty and magic repose in the form of its magnificent public parks. For they offer education, nature, sports, relaxation, contemplation, and fun.
This letter is an appeal to city of Napa, City Manager Steve Potter, to the mayor and Napa City Council, and to the Napa community, to please kindly keep the unique Napa Parks and Recreation Services Department wholly intact as a continuing, unified, stand-alone, dynamic city department. This includes keeping its entire staff of professional, friendly, courteous, and knowledgeable, managers and workforce.
Although a formidable public health menace, the COVID-19 pandemic must not be allowed to thus claim the venerable city of Napa Parks and Recreation Services Department as a casualty.
As "we are all in this (virus pandemic) together," the salvation of the city of Napa Parks and Recreation Services Department is also a key to the preservation of the overall health of Napa, so that all us make it through this crisis together in one piece.
Thank you for your kind consideration in this regard.
John Stephen Futini, Volunteer Docent
Napa Parks and Recreation Services Department
