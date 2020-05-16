Please Save our city of Napa Parks and Recreation Services Department

Nicely shaded commercial and residential areas in the city of Napa are well cared for by its great park workers.

The city of Napa’s majesty and magic repose in the form of its magnificent public parks. For they offer education, nature, sports, relaxation, contemplation, and fun.

This letter is an appeal to city of Napa, City Manager Steve Potter, to the mayor and Napa City Council, and to the Napa community, to please kindly keep the unique Napa Parks and Recreation Services Department wholly intact as a continuing, unified, stand-alone, dynamic city department. This includes keeping its entire staff of professional, friendly, courteous, and knowledgeable, managers and workforce.

Although a formidable public health menace, the COVID-19 pandemic must not be allowed to thus claim the venerable city of Napa Parks and Recreation Services Department as a casualty.

As "we are all in this (virus pandemic) together," the salvation of the city of Napa Parks and Recreation Services Department is also a key to the preservation of the overall health of Napa, so that all us make it through this crisis together in one piece.

Thank you for your kind consideration in this regard.

John Stephen Futini, Volunteer Docent

Napa Parks and Recreation Services Department