Please show a little empathy

Recently I witnessed something that I can’t seem to get out of my head. At about 9:45 a.m., as I was driving south on Highway 29 in St. Helena, I glanced across the way to see a friend standing on the side of the road with a dog lying lifelessly at his feet. I did a double take. David, my friend, didn’t look OK, and neither did the dog. In his hands he was unfolding a blanket. I feared that could only mean one thing — the dog was in trouble. Immediately I u-turned to see if I could help.

David was clearly, and understandably, shaken. As I stepped out of my car, I asked if he was OK — knowing full well he surely was not. “Someone hit this dog and just kept going,” he blurted. I looked at him wide-eyed, and then down at the dog. “He just took his last breath,” David continued.

It wasn’t David’s dog, but it was clear from looking at him, he was someone’s dog. He wore a collar with a tag that bore his name — Pepe. Later we learned he was a member of a family who lived nearby.

David went on to tell me that 50 or so cars — including two police cars — had passed in the time that he had pulled over to tend to the gravely injured dog. In that time, I had been the only one who had stopped. How can that be? We stood there dumbfounded as more cars passed.