Please support annual Holiday House Drive

The annual Teacher Resource Center of the North Bay’s (TRCNB) Holiday House Drive has started. During the holidays look for our cheerful donation holiday houses at many of your local shops and stores. With many of our fundraisers having to be canceled this year, we are hoping for a good response to this drive.

With your generosity and the generosity of small businesses and large corporations, we are able to purchase additional, much needed supplies for our free classroom supply store, where teachers from all public schools in Napa County can “shop” twice a year for pencils, pens, paper, glue sticks, notebooks, and more and spend no money.

This year, due to COVID-19 and cancellation of fall semester shopping, TRCNB delivered over 500 bags of supplies to local schools for families needing supplies for their kids’ distance learning, held a drive-through for Yoogi boxes, which have supplies for 30 students, distributed backpacks, glue and other supplies, and gave away new chairs and file cabinets to teachers in need. All of the above supplies are given free of charge.

Our students deserve the best learning environment we can provide them and your donations will help to enhance a student’s educational and creative experiences during these difficult times.

Thank you for your support.