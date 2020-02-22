Please vote to retain Judge Monique Langhorne.

Please join me to retain Monique Langhorne as judge of our Napa Superior Court. I have been a resident of Napa County for over 45 years, a trial lawyer for 24 years, a Superior Court Judge for 20 years, and currently sit as an Assigned Judge, including in Napa County. I am a past president of the California Judges Association and a past member of the Judicial Council for the State of California--so I know what it takes to be an excellent trial judge and Monique Langhorne possesses such qualities.

Prior to be being appointed a Superior Court Judge, Judge Langhorne was a Napa County Deputy District Attorney, followed by 13 years as a commissioner of the Napa Superior Court. With this extensive experience she is very well versed in civil, criminal and family law.

Judge Langhorne is intelligent, always well prepared, extremely hard working, even-tempered, fair, patient, respectful, decisive, compassionate and scrupulously ethical.

Those who sit in judgment on the lives of others must render honest decisions--whatever the facts and the applicable law demand. Judge Langhorne has rendered those thoughtful and prompt decisions for the past 14 years.