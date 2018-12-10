Now that the election is past, I want to tell Calistogans what a pleasure it was to speak with so many of them as I went door-to-door during the campaign for city council. Thank you for your encouragement, your comments, and your ideas.
As a council member, I want to continue to receive your input in the future. If you email me, I’ll add your name to my list of interested Calistogans and Napans. That’s one way to be included when I seek advice about local issues. My email address is dwcc@sonic.net. I’ll do my best to hear and represent you upvalley.
Also, the incumbent Calistoga council members have spent much time and energy working on our behalf, and we appreciate and thank them for their efforts over these many years.
Donald Williams
Calistoga