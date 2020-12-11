Politics as usual: poor optics or poor judgement

Three days after a statewide travel advisory urged all Californians against non-essential out-of-state travel, Sen. Bill Dodd attended the Independent Voters Project Conference in Maui, HI. This decision alone suggests that he considers politicians to be exempt from following the many COVID restrictions and protocols that are asked and quite frankly expected of his constituents.
Likewise, it appears that he failed to recognize his potential conflict of interest in accepting the perks of free airfare, food and lodging at a luxury resort that were funded in full by large corporations; political interest groups; and, the California Correctional Peace Officers union.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle “... there were fewer than 20 lawmakers from three states in attendance. The remainder of the guests included legislators’ spouses and other family members, as well as representatives of businesses and trade groups that pay thousands of dollars to gain access to lawmakers who may later be voting on bills affecting their industries.”
And, “ ... critics see the conference as a prime example of the cozy relationship between special interests and lawmakers, who participate in policy panels in the morning and then have the rest of the day free to enjoy the island.”
Paraphrasing Sen. Dodd’s response to a Press Democrat inquiry, “... it’s business as usual in my job as a lawmaker and I will not apologize for doing my job.” In contrast, less than 5 percent of legislators from three states found that luxury trip “business as usual” and even the governor apologized for his poor judgment over his lunch with lobbyists at the French Laundry during the same time frame.
Full disclosure, this is not a partisan issue because at least half of the eight California Legislators identified as attending the conference were Republicans and in all fairness, the conference purported to be focused on COVID protocols that will help to “safely resume tourism.” Nevertheless, how convenient and ironic at the same time, Sen. Dodd and a few others of the 120 member California Legislature take an all expense paid luxury vacation to a tropical isle with a host of business and special interest lobbyists while their constituents are being asked to stay at home and limit their contact to family only.
To be clear, Sen. Dodd did not violate any laws or even violate the very loose ethical standards of the California Legislator that conveniently exempts reimbursements for travel and related subsistence expenses from the category of prohibited political gifts. However, can anyone honestly believe that Sen. Dodd’s defensive posture of “not apologizing for doing my job” is at best anything other than a self-serving excuse that callously ignores the many sacrifices being asked of his constituents and at worse, suggests that he and the seven other California Legislators that vigorously defended their participation in the all expense paid conference are anything other than arrogant political elitists?
Steve Ramsay
Napa
Editor's note: The Register asked Dodd for comment on his trip and he sent the following response: "I departed four days prior to the Governor's travel advisory and had the advisory been issued prior to the departure or had I known it was coming, I would not have traveled. It's important for elected officials to lead by example, and I'm sorry that I sent the wrong message. In the 20 years of public service I have demonstrated that my sole barometer for voting on an issue is what is in the best interest of the people I serve.”
