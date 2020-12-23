Poor roads are a ticking timebomb

I don’t know what it’s going to take for the “powers that be” (e.g. CalTrans, Napa County, the cities of Calistoga and St. Helena) to do something. It’s even in their own financial interests to act because there’s liability involved. The fact that some potholes have been filled shows an obvious awareness of the problem. But such cheap, short-term and, frankly, lackadaisical solutions looks and smells like willful negligence, i.e. the kind of negligence that could cost one or more of those public entities millions of dollars, maybe even tens of millions.

In the meantime, we motorists are being forced to deal with costs arising from such negligence and poor maintenance, things like: increased wear and tear of our vehicles; new tires, tire balancing and wheel alignments; body and/or chassis damage; and rising insurance rates — all at a time when many are struggling and in no position to pay for anything out of the ordinary.

One other issue that is burning me up inside is that there seems to be a growing disdain of, or contempt for, small cars in many suburban and rural areas, including here. I myself have seen displays of an unmistakable “king of the road”, “out o’ my way” mentality on the part of some SUV and pickup drivers, and have experienced “road rage” on the part of some who were angry at me for slowing down at potholes or swerving to avoid them.