I am writing in response to the article Feb. 4 (“Francis makes first-ever papal trip to Arabian peninsula”). The caption under the picture stated that Pope Francis is the first Pope to visit United Arab Emirates. His stated purpose is seeking to turn a page in Christian-Muslim relations. In other words, bring the two religions closer together, or at least closer in alignment with the teachings of Christ.
Pope Francis isn't the spokesman for Christianity. He is a politically duly elected official, by and for the Roman Catholic Church, one of the many denominations that follow the teachings of Christ.
When the election of a new Pope is necessitated, the high- ranking political officials, the cardinals, are summoned to the Vatican. They enter a conclave, and don't have any contact of any kind with the outside world until a two-thirds majority vote of one of the cardinals is achieved.
The cardinals come out of their conclave quarters, twice daily to the Sistine Chapel to vote, until the two-thirds vote is acquired. There aren't any Baptist, Methodist, Presbyterians, Lutherans, Charismatics, or women present to vote. It is strictly a Roman Catholic denominational function.
The cardinals attribute it to God choosing the one to whom He wants to represent Him on earth. I am inclined to believe that if God was doing the choosing, He would get it right on the first ballot.
I hope that journalists will start consult other Christian denominational leaders for input of Biblical concerns.
David Turner
Napa