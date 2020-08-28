Pope Valley vs. Oakville?

Few people realize that the Napa Valley is made up of many sub-valleys: Spring Valley, Pope Valley, Wooden Valley, Gordon Valley, Capell Valley, Snell Valley, Conn Valley etc. Each “Valley” has ridgelines on either side and usually a river or seasonal creek meandering down the middle.
When fires start in one valley, they go up one side of the hill, crest over the top and then down the other side. The descent is generally slow and methodical. The ascent can be Daytona 500 fast.
When the first European, Father Jose Altimura, discovered Napa in 1823, there were around 60 to 100 trees per acre. The local Indians burned twice a year, in June and September, keeping forests healthy. By keeping the underbrush to a minimum, the forests thrived.
Due to fire suppression, environmentalists, and lack of forest management, there are now 500 to 800 trees per acre. These days when fire laps at the low underbrush it quickly “step ladders up” and burns the larger trees. For thousands of years, that was not the case.
Thanks to modern technology we can “map” fires in real-time. When the fires started in Pope Valley I watched them, as theoretically, they could climb up the eastern ridgeline and spill over into where our ranch is located in Conn Valley.
Each day I would read the words, “0% containment.” I found this odd. Were they now sending trucks to protect homes rather than crews to “fight fires?”
I saw no planes nor helicopters.
Then I called one of my Homies in Pope Valley. He told me there were no trucks out there, nor planes. Nada.
His boys and other cattle ranchers and farmers had been manning their D-6s and bulldozers to cut fire breaks to contain the fire.
One Pope Valley lady told me her son had been told to stand down by CalFire, as he didn’t have permission to cut a fire break.
Then a fire broke out in the hills behind Mondavi in Oakville near the famous To Kalon vineyard. This may be the most valuable land in Napa County.
The police went door to door for a forced evacuation.
I know almost all the landowners in that area, so I called and said I’d take my Jeep down through the vines and take pictures and let them know the status of their homes — and whether the danger was real or exaggerated by the media.
They all gave me permission (plus combinations to various gates) and I gave them the combination to two gates which CalFire didn’t have. CalFire was ready to crash through them, as they should have.
By the time I got there, the fire was out. Only five acres had burned. CalFire (or possibly private crews sent by insurance companies) had done a terrific job — heroes all.
The fire extinguished, I drove through the gate to the western edge of Mondavi’s vineyard on Walnut Lane. There were three trucks parked there. I stopped to thank the exhausted kids who had saved the day. Then four more trucks arrived to drive up the one-way road where the fire had been extinguished.
One grateful neighbor thought there had been 15 trucks, five choppers and two groundcrews.
That’s when it hit me.
These young men and women are truly heroes without capes. They have saved our Conn Valley Ranch on at least three occasions. That day they heroically saved dozens of homes in the Oakville hills. Neighbors were effusive in their praise and gratitude.
But what about Pope Valley? Why were they left to fend for themselves?
CalFire will tell you they were stretched too thin. No question about that. A representative told me that they’ll take men off a 5,000-acre fire and deploy them to a 5-acre fire to prevent the five acres growing to 5,000 or worse. I get that.
Maybe, in order to prevent the entire western hills from turning into a fireball and threatening St. Helena, Calistoga and the entire upper valley, the powers that be opted to squash with overwhelming force even the smallest sign of trouble. Theirs is a thankless task.
And this in no way is meant as a criticism of the young men and women who risked their lives to save our valley.
Still, I wonder about the allocation of resources. Though some planes finally arrived in Pope Valley, cattlemen and farmers single-handedly saved Angwin, Calistoga and probably St. Helena as well. They deserve our gratitude. They also deserve better. The firefighters and pilots were magnificent. The allocation of resources should be reviewed. Rural lives matter. Or they should.
Jeffrey Earl Warren
St. Helena
