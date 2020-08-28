Pope Valley vs. Oakville?

I saw no planes nor helicopters.

Then I called one of my Homies in Pope Valley. He told me there were no trucks out there, nor planes. Nada.

His boys and other cattle ranchers and farmers had been manning their D-6s and bulldozers to cut fire breaks to contain the fire.

One Pope Valley lady told me her son had been told to stand down by CalFire, as he didn’t have permission to cut a fire break.

Then a fire broke out in the hills behind Mondavi in Oakville near the famous To Kalon vineyard. This may be the most valuable land in Napa County.

The police went door to door for a forced evacuation.

I know almost all the landowners in that area, so I called and said I’d take my Jeep down through the vines and take pictures and let them know the status of their homes — and whether the danger was real or exaggerated by the media.

They all gave me permission (plus combinations to various gates) and I gave them the combination to two gates which CalFire didn’t have. CalFire was ready to crash through them, as they should have.