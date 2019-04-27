May is that time of year when the ladies of the American Legion Auxiliary will be out distributing Paper Poppies to be worn on Memorial Day in Honor of our veterans.
We will be at our usual places, CVS across from Sizzler's on Trancas, Lucky's on California Boulevard and Browns Valley Market. We will not be there every day, usually Thursday through Monday, but times will change at each location.
Please stop by and receive a poppy to wear on Memorial Day, we are looking forward to seeing our old friends and hopefully making new ones.
The Paper Poppy has been the official flower of the American Legion Auxiliary since 1921. We are proud to see them worn in memory of all of our Veterans who have given their lives to keep us free.
Please join us at Veteran's Memorial Park, May 27 at 11 a.m. for our Memorial Service and don't forget the veterans that are still serving our country so we may enjoy the life we are living.
Pat Forte, Secretary/Treasure
American Legion Auxiliary Napa Unit 113