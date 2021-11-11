Possible to disagree without stigmatizing

Holy Punditry, Sean Scully! I have to pay closer attention. I missed the first important letter authored by Richard Bruns ("A slow slide into Fascism," Sept. 12) and only became aware of its contents because he sent a second important letter to explicate the first ("Masks and other precautions save lives," Oct. 27).

This reinforcement of the first important letter was fortuitous. Now, as one born out of due time, I am enabled to address its important insights.

In Important Letter Alpha, Bruns declares that restrictions on elective abortion coming out of Texas are signs of ascendant fascism in America. The seeds of his refutation lie in the letter itself.

When, according to Bruns, did he hear the words of the prophet William Shirer, blessed be his name? In 1964. And when was the war against fascism that qualified Shirer as an expert on the totalitarian mindset? Between 1939 and 1945.

In 1964, restrictive abortion laws were in place throughout this fair land of freedom. And between 1939 and 1945, they were in place amongst all the Western allies. If the prophet Shirer had regarded such laws as emblems of fascism, he would have recognized World War II as a struggle between fascist and fascist — and he would have decried the laws still in place in 1964 when the disciple Bruns was listening so attentively.

Of course, I would never suggest that Bruns allow logic to undermine his ideological predilections.

Letter Alpha also tells us that religion is the only reason to oppose abortion. This remark would have come as a surprise to the people who mobilized to enact the state laws struck down, almost a hundred years later, in Roe v. Wade. Those who lobbied for such laws were physicians, and their stated motivation was the conviction, rooted in an understanding of embryonic and fetal development, that abortion was a homicide.

In other words, their reason for opposing abortion was science.

Naturally, I would never intimate that Bruns allow facts to interfere with his assumptions.

May I suggest to the super-perceptive Mr. Bruns that it’s possible to disagree with people without stigmatizing them as “fascists?” Try it. You might find it easier than you imagine. I myself am one habitually disagreeable person — but I hardly call anybody a fascist. Well, not with a straight face, anyhow.

Tom Riley

Napa