Postpone decision on closing Napa middle schools

Earlier this year, I was invited to be a member of the NVUSD Middle School Redesign Task Force. I was happy to serve. In addition to serving on the task force as a Pueblo Vista parent, I have also worked in public higher education for more than 20 years, so I have a vested interest in ensuring that our P-12 and higher education systems are working together to prepare students to achieve the credentials and degrees that our economy and society will need in the coming decades.
I knew some of the history that led to the task force — that the district made and then walked back a decision to close Harvest Middle School in October of 2020. I was hopeful that the task force process would support a full and open discussion of a variety of possibilities. Unfortunately, it was not meant to be.
Because of the way this task force was designed, the marks of the district’s earlier decision appeared in multiple aspects of the task force process—including bias in the way data and facts were presented. In the small group process, district officials (often two in a group) were not shy in their advocacy for Scenarios C and G, both of which included the closing of Harvest and a complete redesign of the River program. To think through and submit an alternate scenario in six days, I sacrificed work and family time, a luxury others perhaps could not afford. Our groups often didn’t know how to apply the guiding principles; the fact that we hadn’t reviewed and agreed to them as a larger group led to much confusion. The small group activity severely limited free, open, and creative discussion.
The task force process focused our attention on Harvest, River, and Dual Language Immersion, such that we did not take time to fully examine the closing of Redwood as an option — or other even more radical solutions such as district-wide K through 8 elemiddles. For most of its work, the task force was responding to district-proposed scenarios C and G.
I do not think there was adequate consideration of alternative scenarios. Even those that were proposed—E1 and E2 (close Redwood) and F (DLI strand at River) were all proposed in reaction to Scenario C (K-3 and 4-8 Language Academy model). The B scenarios — a systematic look at each middle school campus in Napa — received little discussion in our final two small group meetings. We spent about as much time on them as we did on scenarios A (status quo) and D (K-8 at Harvest) — neither of which was viable.
I encourage the trustees to reject the current recommendation. Thanks to the district, parents, and other stakeholders, I do believe that the trustees have more information than they had in October. However, I think there are still gaps that need to be addressed before they can make their decision. Because the task force cannot and did not do the work that needed to be done, it is now up to the trustees to do this important and unbiased work.
I propose that the trustees postpone their decision just one month and ask the district to go back to the drawing board and present a next-steps proposal for a Redwood closure. While some of us may not support it, Scenario G is an attempt to think through a Harvest closing — its implications for programming, students, and staff. We need an equally thoughtful alternative for a closing of Redwood. Postponing until the May 27 board meeting would not only give the district time to generate the Redwood scenario, but also to hold one additional town hall to gather feedback on a proposed Redwood closure. Redwood advocates should also have their say.
I recognize both the urgency of the decision to meet deadlines around open enrollment and to position the district for a closure at the end of the 2021-22 school year. However, I do not think pushing the decision off one month will set back the schedule irreparably. It is not too late for the Board of Trustees to do the right thing.
Laura Cerruti
Napa