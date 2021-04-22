Postpone decision on closing Napa middle schools

The task force process focused our attention on Harvest, River, and Dual Language Immersion, such that we did not take time to fully examine the closing of Redwood as an option — or other even more radical solutions such as district-wide K through 8 elemiddles. For most of its work, the task force was responding to district-proposed scenarios C and G.

I do not think there was adequate consideration of alternative scenarios. Even those that were proposed—E1 and E2 (close Redwood) and F (DLI strand at River) were all proposed in reaction to Scenario C (K-3 and 4-8 Language Academy model). The B scenarios — a systematic look at each middle school campus in Napa — received little discussion in our final two small group meetings. We spent about as much time on them as we did on scenarios A (status quo) and D (K-8 at Harvest) — neither of which was viable.

I encourage the trustees to reject the current recommendation. Thanks to the district, parents, and other stakeholders, I do believe that the trustees have more information than they had in October. However, I think there are still gaps that need to be addressed before they can make their decision. Because the task force cannot and did not do the work that needed to be done, it is now up to the trustees to do this important and unbiased work.