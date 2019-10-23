Along the lines of Aaron Dougal’s letter from last Tuesday’s paper, I, too, found Sarah Klearman’s front-page story from Oct. 11th (“Outages Boost Business”) to be disheartening.
I was born and raised in the Napa Valley. My parents were raised in the Napa Valley. My siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, and more, are Napa Valley locals as well. Although I no longer live within the Valley’s walls, Napa will forever be home. Each day I am grateful for the strong community connections and support systems that raised me – for they are incredibly unique.
I have lived in over 15 countries and across multiple U.S. states and I have yet to find another place on earth with such unique community connection as the Napa Valley. The power of the Napa Valley lies in our resilience, as we have seen in times of shaking ground and wild flame. This is something that I have always been, and will always be, proud of.
That said, as a Napa kid following the Register from afar, I am ashamed to encounter articles like this as front-page news. While it is wonderful that our local businesses and locally-owned shops are flourishing in times like these, I hope that stories like this one do not become the journalistic norm.
I was raised in a household with people with disabilities in this Valley. Power outages, even if planned, can be detrimental for any person who relies on refrigerated medications, powered mobility devices, life-supports, and more, in order to survive and thrive.
For example, my grandmother (the first woman mayor of St. Helena, to boot) resides at the Napa Valley Care Center and relies heavily on power-systems in her day-to-day life in order to survive. The power outages should not solely be upheld as capitalistic booms, when so many of our community members and their loved ones are terrified for the moments when they may lose power. I am terrified of these moments.
On Friday, PG&E announced that planned power outages could potentially continue throughout the next decade. If this is the case, I encourage us all to do the following:
1. Love thy neighbor. Check on them. Make sure that the aging couple next door can get their groceries, or that the man down the street in the power-chair is able to get to work. Something as simple as a knock on the door can go incredibly far.
2. Call your loved ones.
3. Donate, if you can, to the places in our Valley that absolutely need their power. Generators are expensive, especially for our non-profit community hubs. These include our hospitals, care homes (such as the Napa Valley Care Center), emergency shelters, public libraries, education centers, and more.
Above all, please keep growing the love and resiliency of the Napa Valley that I know and love.
Kristina Ericson
Disability Rights Advocate + Social Worker
St. Louis, MO