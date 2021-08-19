Practice what you preach and do better.

It was upsetting to hear of Napa First Presbyterian Church's (FPC) decision to end hosting The Table, where many of our homeless get their only source of food for the day.

The reasoning behind the church's decision is even more baffling.

The table has been serving the homeless for over 35 years. My late grandmother was a former volunteer for the organization many times over the years, and as a devout Catholic, she saw The Table as an organization that was doing "God's work."

I find it unconscionable that FPC would take away vital and necessary resources from those who rely on them, without any contingency plan in place. Furthermore, the church's statements, relayed by their lawyer, Jim Jones, that it was "wonderful news" they wouldn't be hosting The Table anymore, is abhorrent.

I'm curious how FPC can take issue with The Table feeding those in need but can justify re-directing funds (over $80,000 dedicated to The Table) into their own church's pocket? I can't understand how (other than the fact The Table doesn't identify as a Christian organization) the church would actually impede The Table's vital mission: feeding the hungry.