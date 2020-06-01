Prayers for healing and peace in Napa County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

God of all nations and of all peoples,

We come to You in times of peace. We come to You in times of trial. We come to You expressing gratitude. We come to You seeking guidance.

Now, in this time, when communities, states, and nations are brought to their knees, we come seeking protection from the grip of an unseen foe. This virus has laid bare the inequalities and divisions in our nation.

We lament the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, and so many others. We lament the systemic racism which places so many lives in danger, and tears at the fabric of our society. We believe that all people have value, worth, and dignity. We believe that all people are beloved of you, O God.

We pray that your peace and your justice, O God, would come to us now. We pray that you give us the strength and the hope we need to be “repairers of the breach, and builders of streets to live in.”

We pray for communities in turmoil around our nation. We pray for those seeking justice. We pray for first responders, law enforcement, and all those charged with the public good. We pray for peace, and we pray for change.