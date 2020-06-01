Prayers for healing and peace in Napa County

God of all nations and of all peoples,
We come to You in times of peace. We come to You in times of trial. We come to You expressing gratitude. We come to You seeking guidance.
Now, in this time, when communities, states, and nations are brought to their knees, we come seeking protection from the grip of an unseen foe. This virus has laid bare the inequalities and divisions in our nation.
We lament the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, and so many others. We lament the systemic racism which places so many lives in danger, and tears at the fabric of our society. We believe that all people have value, worth, and dignity. We believe that all people are beloved of you, O God.
We pray that your peace and your justice, O God, would come to us now. We pray that you give us the strength and the hope we need to be “repairers of the breach, and builders of streets to live in.”
We pray for communities in turmoil around our nation. We pray for those seeking justice. We pray for first responders, law enforcement, and all those charged with the public good. We pray for peace, and we pray for change.
We pray for those struck down by this virus. Restore them to health and wellness. For those at risk, we pray You will quiet their fears. Bring comfort to those who have experienced loss. For those on the front lines, we pray You will give them the courage and strength to comfort, restore, and heal those under their care.
As we look to a different future, a brighter one, may we grasp firm Your promise of hope. Hear us now, as we join with prayers from our various faith traditions:
(Jewish Tradition) May the One who is a source of blessing for our time, and the guide for ancestors long before, bring blessings of healing upon our community.
May those entrusted to care for our community be gifted with wisdom and skill. May each one be infused with love, trust, and openness. For blessed are You, Source of all being. Amen.
(Orthodox Christian Tradition) O Christ, Who alone is our Defender, visit and heal this, our community. Deliver us from evil that has brought such sickness and hurt. Raise us up that we may sing to You and praise You for You are the Physician of our souls and bodies. To You we send up all glory and praise. Amen.
(Buddhist Tradition) May we be the restorative medicine for all who are sick. May we bring healing to ourselves and others. May we be free from sorrow and the causes that distress.
May we hold firm the sacred happiness which knows no bounds. May we live in equanimity, without too much attachment and too much aversion. We affirm once more the equality of all that lives.
And now, we think of those whose service to our community has made this a better place.
We thank you for your servant, Dr. Karen Relucio, who guides us through these uncertain times as the county public health officer. In her role, she advocates for the value and sanctity of life for all people. Give her wisdom and discernment. May she find peace and satisfaction in Your presence.
We pray for your servants Chief Plummer and Sheriff Robertson, who seek to bring peace and safety to our community, and to work to dismantle generations of inequity, and build systems of justice which value the dignity of all. Give them wisdom and discernment. May they find peace and satisfaction in Your presence.
We, in the faith community, appreciate and support their efforts to restore and sustain Your vulnerable children.
We ask these things in a spirit of gratitude and hope. Amen.
Hear the prayer offered by Napa Faith Leaders on YouTube: youtu.be/uKcv9Bid0Wg.
Susan Napoliello, St Luke’s Episcopal in Calistoga
Aileen Rothenberg, Bahais of Napa
Rev. Amy Zuniga, Grace Episcopal St Helena
Chal Daniels, Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
Jim Warnock, Retired Chaplain
Keith Calara, Napa Methodist Church
Kristen Moore, NV Center for Spiritual Living
Pastor Nate Furness, Napa Community SDA Church
Paulette Litz, Napa Friends Society (Quakers)
Rabbi Ira Book, Veteran Hiome, Yountville
Rabbi Niles Goldstein, Congregation Beth Shalom
Rev Joanne Martindale., 1st Presbyterian
Rev. Jay Lang, NV Center for Spiritual Living
Rev. Leisa Huyck, NV Unitatarian Univerisalist
Rev. Linda Powers, Covenant Presbyterian Church
Rev. Marylee Sheffer, First Methodist Church
Rev. Pete Shaw, Crosswalk Community Church
Rev. Robin Denney, St. Mary's Episcopal Church Napa
Rev. Tim Locke, Napa Interfaith Counseling
Rev. Timothy Bledsoe, Pastor of New Life Tabernacle
Rev. Sonya and Hal Milton, unity minister at large
Veronica Snedaker, Order of Buddhist Contemplatives
Wakoh Shannon Hickey, Zen Buddhist & Hospice Chaplain
