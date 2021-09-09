Praying The Table will find a new home

The banner headline “The Table seeks a new home” hit me like a gut punch.

I appreciate the Register’s continuing coverage, including Parker Hall’s letter remembering Frank White’s leadership.

I am sorry to read that the “operation of The Table as an independent organization is simply no longer compatible with the operation and mission of our church.”

Reading on, it seems poor communication and misplaced trust combined with the dispute over designated giving contributed to this collapse and “growth in different directions.”

In 1982, I designed and coordinated a ministry of First Christian Church called Food Support, accountable to the elders of that church. We clarified with the leadership and the congregation that designated giving to Food Support would not be used for any other purpose. The money was given to God, not to First Christian’s budget, in glad obedience to Matthew 25:31-46. We welcomed The Table as a beautiful gift to our community and to God.