I am with you, Doris (“Ok, here's my input,” June 16). I am also 87 years old. We grew up in a time when many prejudices were with us, in the movies, books, and advertisements, etc.
Fortunately, none of it sticks to some of us. Perhaps we had some very good teachers or maybe it was the ability to look at a person and see their goodness.
I can remember hearing stories about some at city hall or the courthouse who wanted to keep all the Italians on the east side of the river so as not to have them downtown.
Imagine; All that good food at the Roma Hotel and the Lombardo, out of reach. Just steps away.
Barbara Ciapponi
Napa