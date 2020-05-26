Preparing us for war?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

When the news you're watching tells you that another country should be held responsible for something, or asks if a government official is being too weak on a nation, they are prepping you for war.

They are building your anger toward a country so that when they declare war, you'll think "Oh yeah, those jerks really have it coming," even though all you know about the situation is what they told you.

And if someone disagrees or asks why all the anger at that country, you'll get angry, thinking that person is taking their side.

And all you ever knew about the situation was what they told you.

That is because their executives are invested in weapons, oil or disaster capitalism. Or all three.

Jason Kishineff

American Canyon