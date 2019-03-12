We recently visited the Napa Valley Museum to see" Disney Trains." It was an informative and entertaining exhibit and we spent two hours learning about Disney's love of trains and how they were a part of his life. (You still have time to see this exhibit. It runs through March 31.)
We talked with a docent who is a member of the Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society. He gave us an update on the long-term efforts of Cal Expo to remove the Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society from the fairgrounds where they've been located since the ‘70s. The matter is now in the court system. Go to the NV Model Railroad website, nvmrc.org for more information.
Seeing the "Disney Trains" exhibit prompted us to remind Napa Valley residents about this issue. Cal Expo is upgrading the fairgrounds as well as addressing the 2014 earthquake damage. Improving the parking area for BottleRock and future events seems to be part of the plan.
In order to add a dozen or more parking spaces, presumably for BottleRock and future events, Cal Expo wants to eliminate the Model Railroad building. It features a wonderful display of model trains chugging along the Napa Valley with realistic landmarks along the way.
This exhibit has delighted all ages for many years. If you haven't seen it, make a point to stop by. Check their hours of operation on their website. In this "techy" age, it's easy to forget the part "Iron Horses” who pulled cars loaded with goods, livestock, and people, played in the development of Napa Valley as well as the expansion of the entire western United States.
This important piece of history definitely needs to be preserved.
Karen Scriven and Sharron Emig
Napa