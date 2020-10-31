 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Preserving my deniability

Preserving my deniability

{{featured_button_text}}

Thanks to Barbara Ciapponi for her impassioned rant (“Pin the Tail on the Donkey,” Oct. 23) about the state of our world and particularly about specific anatomical deficiencies of our current “president.” I was a bit taken aback, however, when she appeared to be blaming me for her use of the word “testicles,” implying that my use of the word in an Oct. 13 letter somehow compelled her to do so. Well, I never.

“Testicles” is a perfectly acceptable, widely-used word referring to one element of the male’s naughty bits, and I certainly have the “couilles” (as the French would say) to feel publicly comfortable writing it.

As much as I admired Barbara’s tirade, I am clearly someone with the cojones to sidestep, dodge, and otherwise deny my theoretical culpability in her eyes by echoing the words of our “president” when asked if he took responsibility for disbanding and downsizing the Obama-era Pandemic Preparedness Group and ignoring the Obama playbook left to his “administration.” And I will write those words proudly here: “I don’t take responsibility at all!”

Paul Moser

Napa

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News