Preserving my deniability

Thanks to Barbara Ciapponi for her impassioned rant (“Pin the Tail on the Donkey,” Oct. 23) about the state of our world and particularly about specific anatomical deficiencies of our current “president.” I was a bit taken aback, however, when she appeared to be blaming me for her use of the word “testicles,” implying that my use of the word in an Oct. 13 letter somehow compelled her to do so. Well, I never.

“Testicles” is a perfectly acceptable, widely-used word referring to one element of the male’s naughty bits, and I certainly have the “couilles” (as the French would say) to feel publicly comfortable writing it.