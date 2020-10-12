 Skip to main content
President and First Lady have tested positive

So, the President and First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19. What a thing to happen from a hoax.

Since he was not wearing a mask at his last rally, how many people did he infect? Will those who were closest to him be smart enough to get tested and/or start wearing masks? Will this development have any effect on his supporters who believe COVID-19 is a hoax? Will they believe this is “fake news”?

Oh, what a dilemma.

Martha Wise

Napa

