So, the President and First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19. What a thing to happen from a hoax.
Since he was not wearing a mask at his last rally, how many people did he infect? Will those who were closest to him be smart enough to get tested and/or start wearing masks? Will this development have any effect on his supporters who believe COVID-19 is a hoax? Will they believe this is “fake news”?
Oh, what a dilemma.
Martha Wise
Napa
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.