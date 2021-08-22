President Biden has sullied our reputation

Queen Elizabeth referred to 1992 as an “Annus Horribilis” as the marriages of her children fell apart amid much bad press. We find ourselves in another such year.

First, it was President Trump’s deplorable behavior in January. Then the COVID-19 vaccine distribution was marred by so many among us thinking that their right not to be vaccinated is more important than their duty to society to help put an end to the pandemic.

And now we have another deplorable event, the absolute and complete failure of the president and his staff to properly think through the evacuation of our troops, leaving not only the Afghans who had helped us in the lurch but also our NATO allies as well, including the country that has long been our most important ally, the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and both his political allies and opponents almost uniformly decried President Biden’s behavior in a session of Parliament.

We are on the verge of being deemed a nation that can’t be trusted. Will Taiwan trust us to help in the event of a Chinese invasion? What’s going on in the minds of the Middle Eastern countries we persuaded to recognize and normalize relations with Israel? What do opponents like Russia, China, and Iran think about the strength and will of the United States?