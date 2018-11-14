I would like to respond to the letter to the editor by Marc Levin, titled "Striving to Make the World a Better Place" (Nov. 11). Marc makes many valid points about what it's like to grow up Jewish.
My own experience growing up Jewish in Montreal, Quebec, Canada parallels his experiences here in the U.S. I too was confronted by kids who would wait for us to leave the hockey arena after a game and call us "f'ing Jews" as we walked past them.
I remember living behind a ballpark where softball was played in the evenings, and one time a foul ball flew back, and hit our house. My parents held on to the ball as a protest to get better netting installed to protect us but I was shocked and unprepared as a 10-year-old when one of the players yelled at us: "That's why people hate Jews."
Marc theorizes that this hate is possibly rooted in Jewish success. I would disagree. I submit that Jewish success is a product of past discrimination and persecution, not a cause of it. In the past, Jews have been mindful of the fact that they may not always be welcome in society, whether in a small village in Russia or the "good old boy" circles of corporate offices.
Jewish parents have urged their children to become highly educated and choosing professions like authors, artists, doctors and lawyers who could forge their own path to success without necessarily depending on the social acceptance.
So where does the hate come from? Whether it be antisemitism, Antifa or sociopathy, I believe it stems from our need to blame others for some perceived injustice or misfortune. When we suffer or perceive some injustice, our first base instinct is to look for someone or something to blame.
Look at White Supremacists, Nazis, Antifa, Radical Islam, or Marxists and you'll always find a group identified as the ones that are to blame and must be destroyed.
Unfortunately, in that regard, Marc's letter reveals his own tendencies to fall into the same trap when he blames President Trump for Pittsburgh and Charlottesville. While acknowledging that antisemitism has been around for generations, Marc concludes the difference is that "thanks to our president, those radical hate mongers now feel it's okay to come out of the shadows."
I have news for Marc; the haters have never stayed in the shadows. When Nazis marched in Skokie, Illinois (and were defended by the ACLU for doing so) Trump was nowhere around. It is disingenuous for Marc to try to score political points by blaming the president for something that has happened for generations and is happening in present day France, Italy, Canada, the Middle East and elsewhere.
Marc goes on to state that the answer of why Jews have so often been targeted by others came to him when he heard the "commander-in-chief...whips up his base against the oncoming invasion." In doing so, he conflates the caravan and immigration crisis at our border with hatred of Jews. I couldn't disagree more.
The president has said over and over again he wants immigrants to come but they must come in "legally." The waves of Jews who immigrated to this country in the past never sought to come in via a mass illegal crashing of the border. They did not throw rocks or Molotov cocktails at immigration officials nor crossed rivers and desert in the dead of night to sneak across the border.
Instead, they came by boat and plane and wept with joy as they were processed my immigration officials. That is the difference. Wanting people to come into this country legally, just as Jews have done for generations, is not hatred or intolerance. It is just and honorable.
To suggest that it is otherwise is a disservice to all those who have come to this country legally, and simply plays the political blame game that keeps the hate we now see around us, and that Marc says he opposes, going.
Rich Jacobson
Napa