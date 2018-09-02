I grew up white, in the public housing projects on Batchelder Street in Brooklyn, N.Y. When I was 16 years old, my parents moved from the projects to Trump Village, a lower middle class housing development in Coney Island, Brooklyn. It was definitely a step up. The rent was also reasonable.
Trump Village had seven 23 story buildings with approximately 20 apartments on each floor. Lot’s of government money went into its development.
Much of the rest of Coney Island had thousands of Afro- Americans and other people of color living in less desirable living conditions.
I hardly ever saw a person of color at Trump Village.
By 1967, state investigators found that out of some 3,700 apartments in Trump Village, seven were occupied by African-American families.
Trump Village was built by Fred Trump, Donald’s father.
In an article by Jonathan Mahler and Steve Eder they reported that, “Over the next decade, as Donald J. Trump assumed an increasingly prominent role in the business, the company’s practice of turning away potential black tenants was painstakingly documented by activists and organizations that viewed equal housing as the next frontier in the civil rights struggle.
"The Justice Department undertook its own investigation and, in 1973, sued Trump Management for discriminating against blacks. Both Fred Trump, the company’s chairman, and Donald Trump, its president, were named as defendants…”
I ask you, the reader, to imagine the racial prejudice of 50 years ago, to acknowledge the racial prejudice of our current time, and to draw your own conclusions as to the prejudice in the heart of our current president.
David Ross
Napa