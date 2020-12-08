President Trump’s accomplishments and America’s future

After four years of living under President Trump’s “leadership”, many are excited to return to the shared governance model of our Constitution. Those still unable to reconcile the will of America to move past the partisanship of Mr. Trump and many influential Republicans, continue to rail about Trump’s self-proclaimed accomplishments. The letter by Mr. Cohea (“Next four years could be very hard on everyone,” Dec. 4) deserves a balanced response.

Democrats (“liberals”) do not seek handouts or government gifting as a policy agenda. Rather they believe in representative government focused on serving all Americans, not just the wealthy, or conservatives, or Red States or Trump supporters.

Voters envision a future that is not only void of Trump, but unites us. Glaring examples of Trump’s failure to adequately address health care, tax policy fairness, environmental destruction, crumbling infrastructure, rational immigration policy, growing disparities in health, wealth, education and housing for Americans of color, and cooperation in the global world overwhelm his so-called accomplishments favoring the wealthy and his political allies.