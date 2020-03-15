One hundred years ago, on March 19,1920, the U.S. Senate rendered its third and final vote on President Woodrow Wilson’s coveted Treaty of Versailles.

Even with reservations, its bid for Senate ratification lost by a vote of 49 ‘yes’ to 35 ‘no’ votes, only seven shy of the required two-thirds majority necessary for treaty approval.

“Wilson’s treaty is dead,” crowed longtime arch-political rival, Senator Henry Cabot Lodge (R-Mass.), Republican majority leader in the Senate. The defeat of the Versailles Treaty barred direct U.S. membership in the League of Nations.

American isolationism had defeated “Wilsonian” internationalism. A separate, largely European creation of a rump League of Nations without its U.S. keystone to safeguard future world peace resulted. Tragically, so too, would a second (global) world war within only 11 years, from 1931-1945, leaving 60 million dead.

Two earlier Senate votes, held on Nov. 19,1919, had previously defeated the Versailles Treaty respectively, both with- and with-out reservations by respective votes of 55 nays to 39 yeas and 53 nays to 38 yeas.

However, a sympathetic public combined with the ability of Americans to directly vote for their state’s U.S. Senators, due to the 17th Amendment made another Senate treaty vote a certainty. Ever distrustful of the U.S. Senate’s “bungalow minds,” President Woodrow Wilson had engineered a clever (if vexing) integration of his League of Nations and its moral covenant into the future Treaty of Versailles at Paris back on Valentine’s Day, 1919.

Wilson’s package deal of having both a negotiated treaty and a League of Nations together in the same document countered Lodge’s opposing position for Germany’s unconditional surrender, to be followed by the separate creation of a world court. Coerced into signing the Versailles Treaty on June 28, 1919, a cowed and deeply humiliated Germany still reeled under the British Royal Navy’s continued “hunger blockade” until the ink was dry on the paper of the detested “Diktat.” (Overall, 424,000 German civilians died of starvation from September 1914 to July 1919.) On July 8, 1919, the S.S. George Washington docked in Boston, bringing President Wilson home.

In Lodge’s home state of Massachusetts, a welcoming crowd turned out to greet the 28th president, who declared, “No nosegays to Senators.” An uncompromising Wilson had begun the “treaty fight.” July 10 occasioned Wilson’s speech to the Senate, in which he gave “extravagant praise” of the Versailles Treaty, a copy of which he took into the Senate’s lair.

Offering to carry the treaty document for him, he rebuffed Lodge, smilingly saying, “Not on your life.”

Wilson, who felt God had appointed him president so as to be the spiritual redeemer for the Old World’s sin of the Great War, considered the heart of the Versailles Treaty — its League of Nations and Covenant —to be his own property.

“Do we dare reject it (i.e., the treaty) and break the heart of the world?” Wilson importuned of a lukewarm Senate chamber.

“The Senate wanted raw meat [but] Wilson gave them cold turnips,” later quipped strong reservationist Warren Harding (R-OH).

A U.S. newspaper remarked it would take a learned lawyer to decipher the treaty’s language. As if on cue, Lodge next personally read the entire 264-page Versailles Treaty into the official Senate record.

The Literary Digest prior surveyed the American constituency, which presently spiked in its just-then popular support for U.S. membership in Wilson’s League of Nations “brainchild.”

Playing for time to allow a cooling off of public pro-League enthusiasm, Lodge used up the last week in July 1919 for his verbatim reading of the treaty to by then a vacated Senate.

Also, attached to the most liberal articles of the League Covenant were Republican reservations. U.S. withdrawal from the League of Nations would not require any prior notice as per Article 1. America could build up its armaments to any level, in reserving Article 8. It did not recognize the Monroe Doctrine of 1823 — meant for the Western Hemisphere — to become a global expansion implied in Article 21.

Nor did it recognize having a Mandate (versus a territory-e.g., the Philippines], as set forth in Article 22. The human rights Article 23, was not recognized because of an attached reservation, which stated only the U.S. would decide upon immigration, illegal drugs, child and woman slave trafficking, free trade, and labor issues.

Article 10 (written solely by Wilson) was the crux of the Covenant that gave the League “teeth,” in regard to moral international “collective security.” It was smothered a by Republican reservation. It cited the U.S. Constitution, which gave Congress the sole legal right to declare war. (The companion Article 16, regarding the kind and amount of sanctions, ranging from economic to military, was also reserved to U.S. decision) Via reservation.

Article 3, giving the United Kingdom six votes was not recognized. Republican opposition at an Aug. 19 meeting to Wilson’s unreserved treaty sparked his reaction to go on a nationwide rail speaking tour to directly appeal to the American people on behalf of his League Covenant.

Against his personal physician’s advice, he obdurately proceeded on Sept. 3, incurring a “nervous collapse” about halfway through, at Pueblo, Colorado, on Sept. 25, after his speech, in which he was rambling and incoherent, if demeaning to his audience.

Aborting the tour, Wilson, back at the White House, had a major stroke on Oct. 2. (Throughout his life, Wilson had had a number of strokes via his family history.)

Permanent paralysis of his left side rendered paralyzed executive leadership for 17 months. Edith Wilson, his wife, became the first de facto woman U.S. president by prioritizing agendas, and changing the Secretary of Agriculture that of the Treasury.

Inaccurately called the “Lodge reservations,” the reservations on the League Covenant were drawn up, not by isolationist irreconcilables, rather by nationalistic, Strong Reservationists in the Republican Senate.

With the November 1919 Senate treaty vote behind them, bipartisan talks began in January 1920 for compromise, less-strict treaty reservations. Neither the irreconcilables nor Wilson would budge.

Irreconcilable Senator William Borah (R-Idaho), the real power (in the closed-door Senate) behind Lodge, on Jan. 24, had prevailed upon him to retain the strong reservations to the Covenant. For, more lenient ones might influence the treaty’s ratification, giving the Democrats a great victory.

Meekly offering to resign. Lodge was “collared” by Borah, who said that as titular Republican leader. Lodge would ruin his party if he did so. A constrained Lodge stayed on as the icon of isolationism.

Belatedly allowed by Mrs. Wilson to visit the sick president, Senate Minority Leader Gilbert Hitchcock (D-Nebraska), urging compromise with the Senate, met Wilson’s icy response: “Let Lodge hold out the olive branch!”

As to mild Republicans, who he said were trying to reach out for a compromise, Wilson, a Southerner, exclaimed, “There is no difference between a nullifier and a mild nullifier.” He feared if he equivocated, other nations would attach their reservations, amounting to a world nullification of the League before its birth.

Five months to the day from the Nov. 19 vote, the Senate voted again on a reserved treaty only — an unreserved one having no chance — on March 19, 1920. The highly fragmented Senate breakdown vote was: 17 Strong Reservationists, 11 Mild (Republican) Reservationists, and 21 crossover Democrats who voted “yea” versus 22 loyal Democrats and 13 Irreconcilables (one, a Democrat), who voted “nay.”

Ironically, the outcome of a defeated Treaty of Versailles favored the Irreconcilables, aka, the “Battalion of Death” or “Bitter-Enders,” and the narrow loyal Wilson Democrats, in the Senate.

Not ready for a world government organization, the American people would pursue their quest of “Normalcy” until Dec. 7, 1941.

Futini is a Napa-based history enthusiast. This is the latest in an occasional series marking the 100th anniversary of the First World War and its world-shaping aftermath.

