Roger Knapp's commentary ("Commentary showed difference in integrity between two presidents," Aug. 26) is certainly clear that he dislikes President Trump and finds him "unworthy to sit in the Oval Office," among other faults.
He also makes it clear his view is shared by the news media. He tells us,"Trump hates the press, so they retaliate to write trash about him." For shorthand, some people say writing "trash" about a person in the news media is properly called "Fake News."
There is a legitimate question whether a substantial portion of the mainstream news media (a.k.a. "MSM") is actively biased against the president. Protestations abound that the MSM is not at all biased and only evenhandedly reports the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
At least one example of such forthrightness is a 2014 report in the Washington Post (no friend of Trump) headlined "Just 7 percent of journalists are Republicans. That's far fewer than even a decade ago." The report is based on a study by two Indiana University journalism professors.
The percentage of Republican journalists dropped in the decade leading up to 2014. One can guess it has not rebounded since then. Perhaps it is even lower today. That's my bet.
Flash back to the days preceding the president's election in 2017. The near-universal expectation in the MSM, and among professional followers of national politics, was that Candidate Trump was about to receive his deserved comeuppance. The long-awaited piercing of the glass ceiling by Hillary Clinton was anticipated, with great expectations by the MSM.
The ensuing deep disappointment at her failure fueled what has broadly morphed into "The Resistance" to all things Trump. Investigations, lawsuits, protest marches, editorials, panel discussions, street marches, celebrity vulgar insults, Anti-Fa rioting and hooliganism, much gnashing of teeth and other manifestations of Mr. Knapp's dislike, nay, hatred, of President Trump abound.
And it has all been breathlessly reported by the MSM.
The president, though, clearly legally the winner of the election, is not acceptable to The Resistance. And the vociferous objections to anything he does, says, thinks, or is imagined to have done, said or thought this week or since puberty, are loudly reported by the MSM. While he president's successes are downplayed. No bias here. Just solid media truth telling.
Fair enough. Nobody likes to lose. Especially when they were so fervently convinced that their candidate was destiny's child about to pierce that dreaded glass ceiling.
But in their disappointment, one could reasonably hope for a more even-handed reporting of national events. If you believe the MSM has been even-handed, you are beguiled by their protestations of blameless probity, or have not been paying careful attention, or are, perhaps, part of The Resistance.
Maybe the 93 percent (or more) of the MSM personnel who probably voted against President Trump have swallowed their disappointment and have since evidenced no bias at all in reporting the news. And maybe it will snow this week in Napa. Same odds.
Ross Workman
Napa