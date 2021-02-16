Pressure our officials to represent us

These past years, we have seen our political leaders play games with our lives like we were pawns in some game of chess. They use us to hurt each other, and I, for one, am done with it all and ask you to work with me to let our officials know we are tired, and we are done.

I am tired of being called a racist when I disagree with someone, despite the fact nothing was even said that was remotely racist. I am tired of my friend’s businesses suffering due to shutdowns. I am tired of virtual funerals of the sons of friends who have died from overdoses.

It may be a little late, but there is no time like the present. It is time to start draining the swamps – all the swamps. Starting with our local and state swamps. It is time for us to be active in our school boards, our town halls, county commission, our state politics, and most importantly our federal government. It is time to write corporations and explain politics and business are not bedfellows and stop stifling other people’s point of view.