Pressure our officials to represent us

These past years, we have seen our political leaders play games with our lives like we were pawns in some game of chess. They use us to hurt each other, and I, for one, am done with it all and ask you to work with me to let our officials know we are tired, and we are done.
I am tired of being called a racist when I disagree with someone, despite the fact nothing was even said that was remotely racist. I am tired of my friend’s businesses suffering due to shutdowns. I am tired of virtual funerals of the sons of friends who have died from overdoses.
It may be a little late, but there is no time like the present. It is time to start draining the swamps – all the swamps. Starting with our local and state swamps. It is time for us to be active in our school boards, our town halls, county commission, our state politics, and most importantly our federal government. It is time to write corporations and explain politics and business are not bedfellows and stop stifling other people’s point of view.
I am asking people to go on Congress.gov, search for bills that are important to them and contact our representatives in the House and Senate. We need to call our state reps and ask them to pressure the federal reps into action and start representing us. We need to attend the meetings to interview our politicians, find one and work to get them elected. We need to teach our kids about the country’s history good and bad and why our ancestors came here and here to California.
There are plenty of good articles on the best way to contact your representatives. I use these tips and contact a corporation that participates in Cancel Culture. But I am just one little grain of sand, if we are going to save this country from being a nation of hateful bullies then we need a massive sandstorm that will rise and change the current landscape.
I am feeling lied to by our current administration and both the Senate and Congress. We need real action and we are playing games. Real people are suffering because we vote party lines, it’s time to stop and look around. Vote on who has better ideas not the letter after their names.
Step away from social media and the phone. Look up your reps and start writing them instead of sharing that next post. It is time our government officials stopped using us as pawns in their games. Join me in fighting for our country. At 29, I plan on being here a very long time but I need help.
Alithea Rose
Napa
