My husband and I had visitors from Bath, England; they were due to fly home the next day. Our daughter called early with a voice that scared me; yelled "turn on your television!”

It was like a "Star Wars" movie, horrifying, watching as all those people were dying. I saw "specks" dropping from a window several times, knowing they were secretaries, janitors, or bosses. I had so many questions: how could a young pilot do this? What was his reward?

We pleaded with our guests not to fly the next day. I'll never forget what our friend David said “No, It's the safest day to fly! All military will be on alert.” He was a Scot, born and bred, and just retired from some service aboard a vessel. I wouldn't argue with a guy who wears a "quilt."

It's a scene printed in my head forever.

Barbara Ciapponi

Napa