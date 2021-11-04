Prioritize something. Prioritize safety

Napa is the most frustrating town to walk, bike, or drive I have ever visited or lived in, including stints in Boston and D.C. I don’t blame drivers for wanting to speed around town. The lights make no sense and needlessly increase traffic. I also don’t blame residents for being frustrated by reckless drivers. I live in the Alphabet streets, and we constantly have people speed through our streets to avoid traffic on Jefferson.

This mess is caused by the city’s lack of putting together a comprehensive plan on what type of traffic should have precedence on our streets. The configuration of the stop signs in our neighborhood encourages people to sling around corners, zig-zagging to avoid the alternating stop signs. The lack of raised crosswalks lets people hit unbelievable speeds through the traffic circles to downtown and even in downtown. The bike lanes on roads are laughable and unsafe. Even the bike path unexpectedly backtracks to Solano for no real reason.

Napa needs to give precedence to one type of traffic in every area in town. If it’s vehicles, make the traffic lights better. If it’s pedestrians, give us some type of protection from speeding cars. If it’s bikes, make the lanes large, marked, and safe. Any time a motor vehicle isn’t the priority, we need raised crossings. The current laissez-faire approach to giving everyone equal priority on city streets will eventually get someone seriously hurt, especially as the town continues to grow.

Richard Tippitt

Napa