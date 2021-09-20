Prioritizing ag worker health and safety

The Napa County Farm Bureau is proud to celebrate and acknowledge National Farm Health and Safety Week 2021 (Sept. 19-25) in Napa County.

This annual promotion initiated by the National Safety Council has been proclaimed as such by each sitting U.S. president since Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1944. National Farm Health and Safety Week is led by the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS), the agricultural partner of the National Safety Council. The theme for National Farm Health and Safety Week 2021 is “Farm Safety Yields Real Results.” This theme is one that reminds us that implementing best health and safety practices in the workplace is in everyone’s best interest to prioritize the health and safety of those who work so hard in our agricultural sector.

In Napa County, as we have progressed through the pandemic, we have created health and safety changes intended to be longstanding in the agricultural community in order to protect the health and welfare of our workers and ensure that their safety is paramount. The latest recommendations from the CDC, CalOSHA, U.S. Centers for Disease Control, and the UC Davis Western Center for Agricultural Health and Safety are being implemented by Farm Bureau members across the Napa Valley as long-term best practices in the workplace to mitigate COVID-19 to the greatest extent possible.