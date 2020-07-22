Probation: Committed to helping clients rehabilitate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

California is celebrating Probation Services Week this week, July 19 – July 25, and as the Chief Probation Officer in Napa County, I would like to take the opportunity to reflect on the critical work probation does in our justice system and say thank you to all the men and women of my department who work tirelessly to protect our communities, reduce recidivism, restore victims and promote healthy families.

Probation is a unique and often misunderstood profession, and during this week it is important for our community to understand the essential work probation does to enhance the safety of our communities by helping clients succeed. Probation has many responsibilities in the justice system serving as its backstop and safety net. We embrace this role because of our unique expertise and diversely trained officers who are equipped to effectively supervise and support clients.

California Probation’s mission is to assess and address the root of what is affecting clients. Whether that be a mental illness, homelessness, or addiction – probation depends on professional practices and programming proven to help adults and youth lead safe, independent, and healthy lives.