Probation: Committed to helping clients rehabilitate

California is celebrating Probation Services Week this week, July 19 – July 25, and as the Chief Probation Officer in Napa County, I would like to take the opportunity to reflect on the critical work probation does in our justice system and say thank you to all the men and women of my department who work tirelessly to protect our communities, reduce recidivism, restore victims and promote healthy families.
Probation is a unique and often misunderstood profession, and during this week it is important for our community to understand the essential work probation does to enhance the safety of our communities by helping clients succeed. Probation has many responsibilities in the justice system serving as its backstop and safety net. We embrace this role because of our unique expertise and diversely trained officers who are equipped to effectively supervise and support clients.
California Probation’s mission is to assess and address the root of what is affecting clients. Whether that be a mental illness, homelessness, or addiction – probation depends on professional practices and programming proven to help adults and youth lead safe, independent, and healthy lives.
Probation is committed to a research-based approach to public safety that promotes positive behavior change. In other words, research gives us the evidence that communities are safer when we give people the tools to succeed in our communities. These tools can be anything from appropriate counseling, to addiction recovery or job skill training. All of which are evidence-informed strategies that help change behavior and rehabilitate our clients. This is a proven way to help our clients and enhance public safety.
Our multi-dimensional approach to community safety also includes holding people accountable through community supervision. Investment in services and evidence-based rehabilitation is critical to lowering recidivism, but equally important is ensuring those we supervise are accountable for their choices and behavior.
For youth, Probation has decreased juvenile detention rates by 60% and juvenile arrest rates by 73% statewide since 2007. Probation now safely treats 90% of youth in the justice system in our communities, and has diverted nearly 67% of youth referred to probation.
In Napa County, we are committed to serving youth and adults whenever safely possible and many programs and services are provided directly by our probation officers and youth facility staff. We train staff in the latest scientific research about what works to help clients move toward a healthy life path. Our staff work tirelessly in a trauma-informed and culturally responsive way to safely supervise clients and to provide supports, services and resources for them to achieve long-term success.
When we are successful, the payoff is immeasurable. From the prevention of future victims and making our communities safer, to the value of saving a life and helping regenerate a contributing member of our community. Beyond the personal and public safety impact probation makes, there are enormous and obvious cost savings for the entire criminal justice system when we succeed in our mission.
All probation professionals take great pride in our work. We protect the community, support the court, assist victims and help rehabilitate clients to reduce recidivism.
This is why probation is so critical to our county and state and will continue to be the safety net in our system. The enhanced and continued investment in probation will be critical to the future of California and the balanced approach to public safety Californians want to see.
When youth and adults in the justice system are successfully supported with appropriate and effective methods, our entire community benefits. We have seen that even more clearly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As essential workers, the Napa Probation Department has remained open throughout the pandemic and has been providing services and supervision to youth and adults both virtually and in person. Our unique skill set has also allowed us to support county emergency operations such as assisting with food distribution, providing support at the shelters, and working as contact tracers.
The progress we have made over the years is a testament to our dedication to relying on methods that are research-based and reliable. In a world with COVID-19 that is no exception. We work alongside county and state health officials to ensure clients and communities remain as safe and healthy as possible. Throughout it all, we remain committed to helping clients rehabilitate to stop the cycle of crime and promote safe and healthy communities.
Julie Baptista
Chief Probation Officer
Napa County
