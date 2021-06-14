Professional excellence in county government

In my 27 years of community service in Contra Costa and Napa counties, I have never worked with a better city or county employee than Napa County CEO Minh Tran.
I worked with Minh from January 2000 through October 2018 after he joined the county as Napa County Assistant County Counsel in 1999. In my experience, Minh is a superb employee who demonstrates the highest moral character and professionalism then and in his later positions as our County Council, Interim CEO, and now as our CEO of Napa County.
As a city and county planning commissioner for 27 years, I made the effort to get to know him and appreciate his value to Napa County's government since my January 2020 appointment by Bill Dodd to represent District 4 on the Napa County Planning Commission.
When I left Napa County near the end of 2018, I took great comfort, then and now, in his fine leadership. He was unanimously appointed CEO by the Board of Supervisors. It was a great decision by them, who seldom agree unanimously on many of their decisions.
All such decisions are highly vetted by our elected supervisors. We and they have experienced and dealt with various challenges and natural disasters in recent years. Few communities have seen the floods, earthquakes, and fires that have struck Napa County. We are fortunate to have had the strong elected and appointed leadership to lead us through these natural disasters. We've enjoyed that leadership from our congressman, Mike Thompson, State Sen. Bill Dodd, Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, our Napa County Board of Supervisors, and elected city leaders as well.
However, the county leadership would be severely hamstrung without the experienced and veteran leadership of our county government, led by CEO Minh Tran. I know how difficult it can be for any individual to work for and be accountable to five different bosses who often disagree and represent very different districts of our county.
Thus, it is even more critical and important to attract and retain the best leaders and managers of Napa County's government. We have that now in Minh Tran and must support his leadership and that of our elected supervisors to create and maintain the steady leadership that Napa County needs now and will continue to need in the future. If we don't support them now and in the future, we will lose them to many other counties that will.
Terry Scott
Napa