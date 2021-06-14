Professional excellence in county government

In my 27 years of community service in Contra Costa and Napa counties, I have never worked with a better city or county employee than Napa County CEO Minh Tran.

I worked with Minh from January 2000 through October 2018 after he joined the county as Napa County Assistant County Counsel in 1999. In my experience, Minh is a superb employee who demonstrates the highest moral character and professionalism then and in his later positions as our County Council, Interim CEO, and now as our CEO of Napa County.

As a city and county planning commissioner for 27 years, I made the effort to get to know him and appreciate his value to Napa County's government since my January 2020 appointment by Bill Dodd to represent District 4 on the Napa County Planning Commission.

When I left Napa County near the end of 2018, I took great comfort, then and now, in his fine leadership. He was unanimously appointed CEO by the Board of Supervisors. It was a great decision by them, who seldom agree unanimously on many of their decisions.