One of the missions of the Progressive Women of Napa Valley (PWNV) is to help elect progressive candidates who support a living wage; a path to citizenship for our immigrant community; support for the LGBTQ community; a woman’s right to choose; climate change; affordable housing; traffic mitigation and preservation of the Ag Preserve.
To achieve our mission the PWNV does candidate endorsements following a deliberate protocol: developing an issues-based questionnaire for candidates, thoughtfully reviewing questionnaire responses, and interviewing each candidate. We take the information in this process-as well as a candidates proven track record (if the candidate is an incumbent and/or has publically served) – into a considered and deliberate discussion, arriving at our endorsement position.
Using this process the PWNV has endorsed Congressman Mike Thompson, Sen. Bill Dodd, Assembly member Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Judge Monique Langhorne for Napa Superior Court Judge, Bob Minahen for Napa County Treasurer/Tax Collector and Measure K-the Napa parks and open space preservation initiative.
After careful consideration the PWNV will not be endorsing in the two Board of Supervisor races this year.
You have free articles remaining.
It is our hope through endorsing the best candidates the PWNV might guide elected officials toward more progressive choices. Additionally, the PWNV hopes to play an instrumental role in developing future progressive candidates, through advocacy and mentorship. We encourage all citizens to become educated on the issues and candidates -- and to vote.
Respectfully Submitted on behalf of the PWNV,
Carol Whichard
Napa