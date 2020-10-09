Progressive Women of Napa Valley announces endorsements

Pierre Washington first ran for American Canyon City Council in 2018. When he did not secure the nomination, Pierre made a concerted effort to become more involved with the community and build on the connections made during his campaign. Pierre has knowledge of the issues faced by American Canyon and speaks to them like one would expect from a current council member. Pierre has been engaged with council members and residents over the last two years and now serves on committees and clubs in the city. He knows his city, the issues and he will be an excellent city council member.

City of Napa Mayor

Scott Sedgley is undoubtedly the right person to be Napa's next mayor. Anyone who knows Scott understands that he has the experience, temperament and understanding of how city government works. He is the only candidate who can lead the city to address the lack of affordable, workforce and market-rate housing. Scott has proven leadership in disaster response and community engagement - he listens and acts to find solutions. He's a leader who embraces the opportunity to learn and has taken an important step in working with a diversity consultant to deeply understand bias and privilege, as part of his commitment to creating a more inclusive Napa.

Napa City Council