Progressive Women of Napa Valley announces endorsements

Progressive Women of Napa Valley is pleased to announce our candidate endorsements. Having done endorsements since 2009 we have honed our process to ensure that the candidates we endorse have the values, experience and skills it takes to represent our communities.
Our continued support for Congressman Mike Thompson, State Senator Bill Dodd, and Assembly member Cecila Aguiar-Curry never waivers as they all have done exceptional jobs to protect and provide for Napa County.
American Canyon Mayor
Leon Garcia is the current American Canyon Mayor. Leon Garcia embodies what a mayor should be: accessible to his constituents, involved in the community and his ear to the ground. A true people person who is known for being at every function and event in the city, you can’t help but run into Mayor Garcia on a regular basis. There is simply no other person in American Canyon who knows the citizens as intimately as Leon. It is clear that being mayor is so much more than a job to him, it is true passion. Additionally, we are pleased that the challenger, Mark Joseph will continue to serve on the city council.
American Canyon City Council
Mariam Aboudamos is a current American Canyon City Council member. She has learned the ropes after serving her first term on the council. As the incumbent, she demonstrates a solid understanding of the challenges faced by the city and offers viable, creative solutions. As the only woman currently serving on the council and the only woman running during this election cycle, having Mariam’s voice and perspective is more important than ever.
Pierre Washington first ran for American Canyon City Council in 2018. When he did not secure the nomination, Pierre made a concerted effort to become more involved with the community and build on the connections made during his campaign. Pierre has knowledge of the issues faced by American Canyon and speaks to them like one would expect from a current council member. Pierre has been engaged with council members and residents over the last two years and now serves on committees and clubs in the city. He knows his city, the issues and he will be an excellent city council member.
City of Napa Mayor
Scott Sedgley is undoubtedly the right person to be Napa's next mayor. Anyone who knows Scott understands that he has the experience, temperament and understanding of how city government works. He is the only candidate who can lead the city to address the lack of affordable, workforce and market-rate housing. Scott has proven leadership in disaster response and community engagement - he listens and acts to find solutions. He's a leader who embraces the opportunity to learn and has taken an important step in working with a diversity consultant to deeply understand bias and privilege, as part of his commitment to creating a more inclusive Napa.
Napa City Council
Beth Painter has demonstrated her ability and commitment to the city of Napa as a five-year planning commissioner who has extensive land use and planning experience which is a major issue that the council will need to address as our need for housing. Beth is the right person to sit in the City Council - she has proven to effectively collaborate with others to better the city of Napa. She well understands land use issues and is committed to housing that is affordable and promoting a diverse and inclusive community.
Bernie Narvaez is the epitome of what we want on the city council. He is open to hearing from all sides of issues as well as doing research when taking a position to ensure the best outcomes for Napa. Bernie has grown into his candidacy over the past few years, as he has taken on increased responsibility and leadership roles in the community. A business owner and veteran, Bernie serves as the vice-chair of the city of Napa’s General Plan Advisory Committee. If elected, Bernie would work to approve more workforce housing and deal with our homeless and mental health issues.
Carol Whichard
Progressive Women of Napa Valley
