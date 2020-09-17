Progressivism is scourge on our country

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To mayoral candidate Scott Sedgley, regarding your recent email to the public: I take strong objection to any reference of White privilege, and please do not take the liberty to place me into that category, unless I authorize you to speak on my behalf.

Personally, I have earned my position in life, and, yes, regardless of Barack Obama’s words, I did build my business, and do not recall him or the government sitting by my side when trying to make payroll on Fridays.

And please do not call me any of the political correct names, as yes, I do have the right to what my thoughts say to me.

All lives matter. All people matter.

However, words like diversity, inclusion, progressive, affirmative action,etc, all have the effect of alienating each other, rather than just recognizing that we are all American.

Requests are taken as such, however, a word like “demand” invites a strong response.

We as a country have done more for the world than any other society, and yes, we have made plenty of mistakes, but owe no one an apology, period.

Progressivism is a scourge on our country.

In the meanwhile, stay safe and free.