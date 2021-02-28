Prohibition in wine country

Thank you and farewell to Supervisor Diane Dillon.

We need the next supervisor of District 3, to end prohibition and allow commercial cannabis in Napa County.

At present, there are four candidates in the race to replace her. I am trusting at least one of them will take a positive position on the future of “Adult Use-Cannabis” in Napa County.

St. Helena City Councilmember Anna Chouteau said: “We are facing unprecedented challenges in our region. I believe we need new leadership to help our communities recover from this pandemic, tackle climate change, and continue to pursue racial equity in Napa County.”

My question for her is how can we trust her to “pursue racial equity” while she has done zero as a city councilwoman in my town to end racist cannabis bans here in St, Helena?

Napa Valley College Trustee Ines DeLuna said: “From rural to urban, I want to represent every voice in our community, especially the unheard.”

My question for Trustee DeLuna is: The voice of the unheard cannabis community is passionately waiting to hear what your voice will say about adult-use cannabis across Napa County what will you do to end the prohibition?