Promoting success in community college

I was thrilled to see the full-page article on the many benefits of attending community college and agreed with all of the author’s reasons for enrolling.

The author’s tips for community college-bound students are great; however, they seem to assume that all students already know how to, for instance, chart a course plan that leads to a local job, or can navigate the complex transfer requirements to a four-year university.

In my role as advisory board member for the 10,000 Degrees Napa region, I’ve seen first-hand how critical personalized support can be to students on the community college pathway — whether they hope to earn a two-year degree or transfer to a four-year institution.

Many of the 1,140 Napa County students and families 10,000 Degrees supported this past year are first-generation, English language learners and/or undocumented, and relied on their bilingual financial aid workshops, and near-peer Fellowship support — especially through the pandemic. Without this kind of one-to-one assistance, some students may be intimidated to follow the tips the author says are “keys to community college success,” such as calling a community college counseling office for data on recent graduates prior to registering.