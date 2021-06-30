Promoting success in community college

I was thrilled to see the full-page article on the many benefits of attending community college and agreed with all of the author’s reasons for enrolling.
The author’s tips for community college-bound students are great; however, they seem to assume that all students already know how to, for instance, chart a course plan that leads to a local job, or can navigate the complex transfer requirements to a four-year university.
In my role as advisory board member for the 10,000 Degrees Napa region, I’ve seen first-hand how critical personalized support can be to students on the community college pathway — whether they hope to earn a two-year degree or transfer to a four-year institution.
Many of the 1,140 Napa County students and families 10,000 Degrees supported this past year are first-generation, English language learners and/or undocumented, and relied on their bilingual financial aid workshops, and near-peer Fellowship support — especially through the pandemic. Without this kind of one-to-one assistance, some students may be intimidated to follow the tips the author says are “keys to community college success,” such as calling a community college counseling office for data on recent graduates prior to registering.
This is why I believe what 10,000 Degrees provides is so important. Most recently, 10,000 Degrees awarded around 50 scholarships to Napa County students, including 20-plus to community college-bound high school students, who will also receive 10,000 Degrees wraparound support. And this August, 10,000 Degrees is presenting a free virtual “College Opportunities Summit” (bit.ly/10kdCOS) to rising seniors at Napa County high schools.
Students will learn how to research and explore different college pathways, navigate their senior year, grow their advocacy skills, and more so that when they do choose to enroll in, let’s say, Napa Valley Community College, they are better equipped for success.
Great work, Napa Valley Register, on promoting the advice and benefits of attending Napa Valley College. We are ready to support all who attend.
Deborah Freed Goldman
10,000 Degrees Napa Advisory Board Chair
Oro Puro Vineyards Owner