Prop. 15 protects Ag and schools

The League of Women Voters of Napa County urges voters to support Proposition 15, the Schools & Communities First Initiative, in the upcoming election. League positions endorse full funding for critical government services, including schools and services provided by local governments. We also support a broad tax base to provide more stable funding for these vital services. Prop. 15 will provide both increased funding and a steady source of funding for schools and local governments.
In our valley, so dependent on agriculture, it is essential to note that throughout this measure, both in intent and statute, agricultural and commercial agricultural property is exempt, meaning it will continue to be assessed the way it is now under Proposition 13. The language is broad and explicit to ensure that agriculture is not impacted. Property taxes will continue to be based on the property value when it was last sold or Williamson Act values. Any residential structures on agricultural land would be exempt.
According to relevant case studies, a winery built on a vineyard 10 years ago triggered reassessment under Prop 13 because it improved the land. Under Proposition 15, that winery would not be subject to a new reassessment. The initiative also includes specific benefits for farmers and agricultural producers. It implements a $500,000 exemption for business personal property taxes on business equipment and fixtures such as tractors, above-ground irrigation systems, and more. It exempts commercial or industrial property worth $3 million or less if independently owned and not part of chains.
Proposition 15 was put on the ballot by a record-breaking 1.7 million people who believe that wealthy corporations need to pay their fair share. These supporters include nurses and doctors on the front lines protecting our public health, teachers, and parents who know our children need smaller class sizes, small business owners who need tax relief, homeowners and renters tired of paying more while corporations pay less, and city/town councils and county supervisors who are trying to manage budgets that have been devastated by COVID-19.
Rural communities stand to benefit significantly from Proposition 15. This initiative puts more resources in the hands of schools and local governments to decide how to spend it, not Sacramento. Moreover, educational revenue is distributed based on an equity formula, ensuring the highest-need school districts and those in rural areas aren’t left behind. Please vote “Yes” for our schools and local governments.
Veda Florez
League of Women Voters of Napa County
