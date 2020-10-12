Prop. 15 protects Ag and schools

The League of Women Voters of Napa County urges voters to support Proposition 15, the Schools & Communities First Initiative, in the upcoming election. League positions endorse full funding for critical government services, including schools and services provided by local governments. We also support a broad tax base to provide more stable funding for these vital services. Prop. 15 will provide both increased funding and a steady source of funding for schools and local governments.

In our valley, so dependent on agriculture, it is essential to note that throughout this measure, both in intent and statute, agricultural and commercial agricultural property is exempt, meaning it will continue to be assessed the way it is now under Proposition 13. The language is broad and explicit to ensure that agriculture is not impacted. Property taxes will continue to be based on the property value when it was last sold or Williamson Act values. Any residential structures on agricultural land would be exempt.