Prop. 15 will damage our economy

Please be careful when voting on Prop. 15. The Napa County Farm Bureau has done a very good job of trying to educate us on the negative impacts of Prop. 15 on our agriculture. As I understand it, Napa's agriculture will be impacted due to Prop. 15 re-assessment of "improvements and fixtures" including barns, fencing, wineries, vines, orchards, irrigation systems, etc.
Before voting, we need to also look at its impacts on our commercial and industrial properties. From my research and our official voter information guide, Prop. 15 will re-assess a very significant number of properties in our community and across California to current market value. This will affect all commercial and industrial properties which have a current market value greater than $3 million. Properties that are not assessed above $3 million will also be impacted if one of the owners has other commercial or industrial properties that would be added to the sum.
To put $3 million in perspective locally, I read that the old Burger-Fi restaurant building on First Street just sold for $3,700,000. I can only imagine all of the properties in our community that will be impacted by Prop. 15: grocery stores, office buildings, retail stores, strip malls, warehouses, medical facilities, pharmacies, hotels, factories, car dealerships, B&Bs, restaurants, etc. This proposition will also take away the tax incentives for clean energy installations such as solar and wind farms.
Throughout California, this significant tax increase will force landlords to increase rents to their tenants. The tenants will then have to increase prices to us or go out of business. Many businesses will want to leave California.
Due to the COVID pandemic, our governments and schools are financially stressed, but Prop. 15 will do more harm than good to the economy of California. The bureaucratic costs to implement and maintain these re-assessments every three years will be enormous. Schools will get their revenue last after these costs and governments get their 60%.
One of the reasons why Prop. 15 is being pushed is that the 1978 Prop. 13 has had a loophole that has allowed savvy property owners to be able to sell their ownerships and have the property maintain its lower tax base, unlike residential properties. Over the years, several times legislators have attempted to close this unfair loophole with no success. Instead of voting for Prop. 15 and its negative impacts on our economy, we should insist that our Sacramento politicians do their job and close this loophole now.
It only takes 50%-plus-one to pass Prop. 15. Our COVID financial impacts, while devastating, will be temporary. In the long term, having a healthy business economy is a necessity.
Francie Winnen
Napa
