Prop. 15 will damage our economy

Throughout California, this significant tax increase will force landlords to increase rents to their tenants. The tenants will then have to increase prices to us or go out of business. Many businesses will want to leave California.

Due to the COVID pandemic, our governments and schools are financially stressed, but Prop. 15 will do more harm than good to the economy of California. The bureaucratic costs to implement and maintain these re-assessments every three years will be enormous. Schools will get their revenue last after these costs and governments get their 60%.

One of the reasons why Prop. 15 is being pushed is that the 1978 Prop. 13 has had a loophole that has allowed savvy property owners to be able to sell their ownerships and have the property maintain its lower tax base, unlike residential properties. Over the years, several times legislators have attempted to close this unfair loophole with no success. Instead of voting for Prop. 15 and its negative impacts on our economy, we should insist that our Sacramento politicians do their job and close this loophole now.

It only takes 50%-plus-one to pass Prop. 15. Our COVID financial impacts, while devastating, will be temporary. In the long term, having a healthy business economy is a necessity.

Francie Winnen

Napa