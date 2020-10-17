Prop. 15 will in fact affect agriculture

Examples of “land” and “improvements” can be found in Board of Equalization Property Tax Rule 124. Examples of “fixtures” can be found in the Assessors Handbook Section 501: Basic Appraisal from Pages 196 – 200.

Prop. 15 only excludes agricultural land from re-assessment. It does not exclude the “fixtures” or “improvements” on that agricultural land. In Napa County, those fixtures and improvements would be everything from vineyards, irrigation systems and trellising to processing facilities, wineries and even mature fruit and nut trees.

Prop. 15 defines “real property used for commercial agricultural production” to exclude improvements and fixtures – and only apply to land. In other places, Prop. 15 excludes residential “land” and “structures,” so the proponents knew what they were doing when they drafted the initiative to apply to agriculture.

Further, Prop. 15 sweeps in all commercial and industrial “real property” for reassessment. This means that other “real property” (i.e., improvements and fixtures) used by agriculture will be reassessed with a huge financial impact on California’s agricultural industry.