Prop. 15 will in fact affect agriculture

I am writing to address the letter submitted by Veda Florez on behalf of the Napa League of Women Voters regarding Prop. 15 (“Prop. 15 protects Ag and schools,” Oct. 13). While I respect the League and its work, it has completely missed the mark on Prop. 15 and misinformed voters. The statements made by Ms. Florez about Prop 15 and agriculture are 100% categorically false.
Across California, county assessors, the NAACP, countless chambers of commerce and every major agricultural organization disagree with the incorrect statement Ms. Florez made. She said “agricultural and commercial agricultural property is exempt, meaning it will continue to be assessed the way it is now under Proposition 13. The language is broad and explicit to ensure that agriculture is not impacted.” Those statements are 100% categorically false.
The text of Prop. 15 itself states “’Real property used for commercial agricultural production’ means land that is used for producing commercial agricultural commodities.”
Under current law, “real property” is divided up into “land” “improvements” and “fixtures,” which all have different specific meanings, and are applied to different types of property. They are all separately assessed and are separated on the property tax bill.
Examples of “land” and “improvements” can be found in Board of Equalization Property Tax Rule 124. Examples of “fixtures” can be found in the Assessors Handbook Section 501: Basic Appraisal from Pages 196 – 200.
Prop. 15 only excludes agricultural land from re-assessment. It does not exclude the “fixtures” or “improvements” on that agricultural land. In Napa County, those fixtures and improvements would be everything from vineyards, irrigation systems and trellising to processing facilities, wineries and even mature fruit and nut trees.
Prop. 15 defines “real property used for commercial agricultural production” to exclude improvements and fixtures – and only apply to land. In other places, Prop. 15 excludes residential “land” and “structures,” so the proponents knew what they were doing when they drafted the initiative to apply to agriculture.
Further, Prop. 15 sweeps in all commercial and industrial “real property” for reassessment. This means that other “real property” (i.e., improvements and fixtures) used by agriculture will be reassessed with a huge financial impact on California’s agricultural industry.
Moreover, the assessor of the county of San Luis Obispo, recently released the county’s Proposition 15 Impact Report, finding the measure subjects a wide variety of Ag property to much higher taxes. The county assessor said “Although Prop. 15 says there is no change to tax laws affecting agriculture, the exact opposite is true. Dairies, wineries, feedlots, barns, methane digesters and even mature fruit and nut trees will be subject to big tax increases.”
Given that Napa County’s economy relies heavily on the agricultural community, getting the facts right about Prop. 15 is of paramount importance. I am disappointed by the Napa League of Women Voters for not doing their due diligence when it comes to this important issue and broadcasting categorically false information. I would hope in the future that the League would do a better job at research before disseminating information to the public that is incorrect.
I highly encourage you to vote No on Prop. 15.
Kara Taddei, Director
Napa County Farm Bureau
