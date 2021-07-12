Property owner was just exercising his free speech rights

The article stated, that “no complaints” have been filed, but due to the “anonymous tip,” the Planning Division is now planning to contact the property owner about complying with Napa’s city sign codes.

The article went into great detail describing the location of the home, the signs that were posted in March of 2019 on Google Street view, and the name of the homeowner and the caller ID listing. It was almost as though, the Register wanted to incite violence against this homeowner, by printing all of this information on the front page of the paper?

The end of the article went onto say that the Register contacted the homeowner, at which time the homeowner defended his free speech rights. At one point, the homeowner withdrew his permission to be quoted, however, the journalist said that he never made such promises and quoted him anyway. I realize that news organizations do not need anyone’s permission to quote them, however, in this instance I find this type of journalism to be very shady and unprofessional.

The Register was treating this law-abiding citizen like a criminal. The United States of America is a republic with a constitution with freedoms, including freedom of speech and the right to bear arms.

Sergio Novak

Napa