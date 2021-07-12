Property owner was just exercising his free speech rights

I am writing to you in response to the July 7 article about the posted signs on Silverado Trail ("'Choke the woke' sign on Silverado Trail draws attention of Napa police, code enforcement"). The article began with the Register describing many of the signs that have been posted and that two of the signs, “Choke the Woke” and “Support the NRA,” are more “pugnacious” than the rest.
Apparently, the Napa city authorities are in a position to decipher whether “the verbal attacks on woke opponents of racism and discrimination amounts to an incitement of violence” or are the signs simply an expression of free speech, following the receipt of an “anonymous tip.”
Capt. Jennifer Gonzales told the Register that they have to balance public safety and constitutional rights and decide whether there is an immediate threat. The captain has directed this matter to the city’s Code Enforcement Division.
FYI- this homeowner has been posting these types of signs for years, without any problems. How are the two above mentioned signs a threat? “Choke the Woke” is a play on words that basically means, “Enough is Enough” and “Stop cramming this progressive ideology down our throats!” The right to bear arms and free speech are two of our freedoms as American citizens.
The article stated, that “no complaints” have been filed, but due to the “anonymous tip,” the Planning Division is now planning to contact the property owner about complying with Napa’s city sign codes.
The article went into great detail describing the location of the home, the signs that were posted in March of 2019 on Google Street view, and the name of the homeowner and the caller ID listing. It was almost as though, the Register wanted to incite violence against this homeowner, by printing all of this information on the front page of the paper?
The end of the article went onto say that the Register contacted the homeowner, at which time the homeowner defended his free speech rights. At one point, the homeowner withdrew his permission to be quoted, however, the journalist said that he never made such promises and quoted him anyway. I realize that news organizations do not need anyone’s permission to quote them, however, in this instance I find this type of journalism to be very shady and unprofessional.
The Register was treating this law-abiding citizen like a criminal. The United States of America is a republic with a constitution with freedoms, including freedom of speech and the right to bear arms.
Sergio Novak
Napa